DAD Chain Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (DAD)

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. DAD Chain has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAD Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00039775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00272515 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00027193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $682.63 or 0.02082763 BTC.

DAD Chain Profile

DAD Chain is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one. DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain.

DAD Chain Token Trading

DAD Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.