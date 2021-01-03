DAD (DAD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.10 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. DAD has a market capitalization of $18.65 million and $1.10 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAD token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00269652 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00027848 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.18 or 0.02024397 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain. The official website for DAD is dad.one.

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

