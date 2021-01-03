DAOBet (BET) Market Cap Tops $1.60 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 24.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $41.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 4% against the dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,334.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.72 or 0.01295140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00054777 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00223522 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001523 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org.

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

