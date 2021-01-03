DATA Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, DATA has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. DATA has a market cap of $4.26 million and $279,512.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00040032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00274029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00027564 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $694.99 or 0.02088384 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DTA is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

