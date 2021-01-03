DAV Coin (DAV) Trading 18.2% Higher Over Last Week

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $18.94, $24.68 and $51.55. DAV Coin has a market cap of $621,508.93 and $1.78 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.47 or 0.00493586 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,277.20 or 0.99869227 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017520 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018096 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002436 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,906,124 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

DAV Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $33.94, $50.98, $13.77, $24.43, $32.15, $51.55, $10.39, $24.68, $18.94, $5.60 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.