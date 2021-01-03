DDKoin (DDK) Price Hits $1.30 on Major Exchanges

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00003840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex. DDKoin has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $61,648.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00027106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00112240 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00157135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.92 or 0.00485861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00261337 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018112 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd.

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

