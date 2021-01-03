DecentBet Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $215.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $240,222.67 and $215.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 24% against the dollar. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00040032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00274029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00027564 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $694.99 or 0.02088384 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.