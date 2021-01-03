DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Cap Reaches $3.99 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $425,877.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $3.84 or 0.00011517 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00031143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00124390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.11 or 0.00546546 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00144311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00265963 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00050899 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,040,902 tokens. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance.

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

