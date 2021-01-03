DeFiChain Price Hits $1.54 on Major Exchanges (DFI)

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for $1.54 or 0.00004722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $596.73 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MATH (MATH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001559 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004554 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000219 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000926 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain is a coin. DeFiChain’s total supply is 675,302,655 coins and its circulating supply is 387,182,655 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io. DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

DeFiChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

