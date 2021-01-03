Denarius (D) Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Denarius has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $854.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,460,563 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

