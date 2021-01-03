Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diamondback Energy shares have handily outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S. Exploration & Production industry over the trailing 3-month period (+69.4% versus +45.8%) and poised for further capital appreciation. Diamondback focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions & active drilling in the Permian Basin. Diamondback's leading position in the unconventional play got another leg up with the proposed takeover of QEP Resources. The transaction will further boost the company’s production and proved reserves in the region along with offering the firm with synergy benefits. Moreover, the company’s substantial ownership interest in its infrastructure spin-off Rattler Midstream provides it with a steady and growing revenue stream. Consequently, Diamondback is viewed a preferred upstream energy firm to own now.”

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on FANG. Citigroup lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lowered Diamondback Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.