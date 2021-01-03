Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,901 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,285,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 697,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 59,082 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 37,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBD opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.45. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $13.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $995.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.19 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

