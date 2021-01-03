Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Tops $64.64 on Top Exchanges

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $64.64 or 0.00192916 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Gold has a market cap of $874,656.03 and approximately $872,801.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00029433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00121255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00169756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.00505858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00264331 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018967 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003335 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,531 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

