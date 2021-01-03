Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APPS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.07.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 177.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.43. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,939,000 after acquiring an additional 366,822 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 285,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 570,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 90,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

