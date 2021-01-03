Digitex Futures Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00121701 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00170380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.65 or 0.00509043 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00265878 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019676 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

