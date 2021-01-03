Digitex Token Price Reaches $0.0110 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Digitex Token has a total market cap of $10.28 million and $2.72 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Digitex Token has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00036863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00247625 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014326 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00024303 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.94 or 0.01916904 BTC.

About Digitex Token

DGTX is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news. Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

Digitex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

