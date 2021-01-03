Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $64.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIOD. Truist began coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, SVP Francis Tang sold 11,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $810,295.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,056.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $525,868.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,911,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,258 shares of company stock worth $11,926,383. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Diodes by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diodes stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 127,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,742. Diodes has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $73.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

