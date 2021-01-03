Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, January 11th

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, January 11th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, January 8th.

NYSEARCA HIBS opened at $1.67 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 93,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.68% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

