Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 price objective on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$80.00 price objective on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) stock opened at C$82.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Docebo Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.30 and a 52 week high of C$84.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -325.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.27.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

