Doctors Coin Price Tops $0.81 on Major Exchanges (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Doctors Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $186.84 million and $56,871.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015074 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000120 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net.

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

