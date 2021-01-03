Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Purchases $18,345.60 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $18,345.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $378.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 13.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

