Dragon Coins Hits Market Cap of $3.92 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $1,171.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 53.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00266887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00027612 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020840 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

