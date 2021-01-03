Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €31.32 ($36.84).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) alerts:

Shares of DUE opened at €33.40 ($39.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 1-year high of €34.18 ($40.21). The company has a 50-day moving average of €30.45 and a 200 day moving average of €26.64.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) Company Profile

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.