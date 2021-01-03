DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.55 ($42.99).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) stock opened at €34.80 ($40.94) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.51. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 1-year high of €39.99 ($47.05).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.