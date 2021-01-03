DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €31.32 ($36.84).

Shares of DUE stock opened at €33.40 ($39.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.64. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a one year high of €34.18 ($40.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) Company Profile

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

