DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DZSI. BidaskClub raised DZS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on DZS from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded DZS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DZS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of DZSI opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. DZS has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $334.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.87 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in DZS by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DZS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

