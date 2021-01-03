Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $26.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. 78,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,377. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $209.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.41. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $32.55.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.33). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $48.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.55 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel bought 8,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

