easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 26th. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations. In addition, the company develops building projects; and provides financing services.

