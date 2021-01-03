EDC Blockchain (EDC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $348,568.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $348,568.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, DigiFinex, DDEX and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, DigiFinex, DDEX, P2PB2B and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

