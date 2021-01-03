Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.60.

EPC stock opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 188,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 30,715 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth $622,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 336,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

