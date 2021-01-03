Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ekso Bionics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.56.

EKSO opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a market cap of $50.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.33.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the period. 14.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

