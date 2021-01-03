Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESTC. Barclays increased their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $156.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $146.13 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $159.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.68 and its 200-day moving average is $108.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $1,468,290.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,474.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $265,327.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,405.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,132,882 shares of company stock worth $160,619,284. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 3.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 71.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

