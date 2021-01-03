Elastos (ELA) Market Cap Hits $25.49 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Elastos has a market capitalization of $25.49 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00004510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005211 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001570 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000255 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000921 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Elastos Profile

ELA is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

