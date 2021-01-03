Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 410.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.12% of Electromed worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Electromed by 135.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 131,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Electromed by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 91,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 58,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter.

ELMD opened at $9.81 on Friday. Electromed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELMD shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

