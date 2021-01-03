Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives $15.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELEEF. Barclays boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from $12.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:ELEEF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,483. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

