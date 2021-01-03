ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €8.04 ($9.46).

ZIL2 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) stock traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €15.84 ($18.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €13.78 and its 200 day moving average is €8.24. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79. ElringKlinger AG has a 52-week low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 52-week high of €16.12 ($18.96).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

