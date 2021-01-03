EMX Royalty Co. (EMX.V) (CVE:EMX) Director Sells C$103,600.00 in Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (EMX.V) (CVE:EMX) Director Brian Kenneth Levet sold 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$103,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,000.

Brian Kenneth Levet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Brian Kenneth Levet sold 66,600 shares of EMX Royalty Co. (EMX.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$266,400.00.

Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (EMX.V) stock opened at C$4.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a quick ratio of 17.92 and a current ratio of 18.51. EMX Royalty Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.54 and a 52 week high of C$4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$363.49 million and a PE ratio of -87.96.

EMX Royalty Co. (EMX.V) Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

