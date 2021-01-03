Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) Receives $89.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $500,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

