Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Given New $70.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Encore Wire from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encore Wire has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Encore Wire by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 52.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 62,986 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 23,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Encore Wire by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 66,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 60,477 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

