Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

DAVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Endava from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Endava from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Endava stock opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.83, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. Endava has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.71 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 17.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 486,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 71,226 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 83.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 890.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 28.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after buying an additional 42,143 shares during the period.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

