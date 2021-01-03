Energo (TSL) Market Cap Hits $150,807.13

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Energo has a market cap of $150,807.13 and $39,141.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Energo token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Coinrail, CoinEgg and Coinnest.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00263012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00026354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $687.83 or 0.02047222 BTC.

Energo Profile

TSL is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com.

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinBene, Coinrail, Coinnest and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.