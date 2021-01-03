EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

Get EnerSys alerts:

ENS opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in EnerSys by 8,011.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,532 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,454,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 440,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after buying an additional 133,731 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after buying an additional 131,129 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1,256.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 103,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.