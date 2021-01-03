Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 185.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $46.81.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $225.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Research analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

