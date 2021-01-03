Equal (EQL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Equal token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $93,942.23 and $24.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00043899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00306545 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00030139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015144 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (EQL) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. The official website for Equal is equal.tech. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

