Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.56). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.54 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 73.47%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist dropped their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSMT. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 291.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $85,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $111,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.