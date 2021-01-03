EtherGem Reaches Market Cap of $359,053.34 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. EtherGem has a total market cap of $359,053.34 and approximately $56,144.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EtherGem has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00039772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00269281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00027337 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $670.08 or 0.02019161 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

