Ethos Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $482,296.00 (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Ethos has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Ethos has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethos token can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00039772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00269281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00027337 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.08 or 0.02019161 BTC.

About Ethos

Ethos is a token. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io.

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

