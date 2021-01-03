Euro Sun Mining Inc. (ESM.TO) (TSE:ESM) Trading 7.7% Higher

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (ESM.TO) (TSE:ESM)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 205,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 446,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$59.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Get Euro Sun Mining Inc. (ESM.TO) alerts:

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (ESM.TO) (TSE:ESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Euro Sun Mining Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (ESM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ESM)

Euro Sun Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Romania. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers located in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Sun Mining Inc. (ESM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Sun Mining Inc. (ESM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.