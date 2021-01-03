Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will report $128.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.65 million and the highest is $136.63 million. Euronav posted sales of $320.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $819.45 million, with estimates ranging from $809.80 million to $829.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $205.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million.

EURN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Euronav stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 985,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,515. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Euronav by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Euronav during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Euronav by 504.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,505,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Euronav by 1,327.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 432,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Euronav during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

