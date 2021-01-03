Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Eventbrite stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The company had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 264,242 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

